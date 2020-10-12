LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group is a portfolio of brands that span multiple industries providing customers with innovative technologies, information-based analytics and decision tools and data services. Our brands provide market-specific solutions that help our customers solve problems, make better decisions, stay compliant, reduce risk and improve their operations.
- Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA
- Serving customers in more than 180 countries
- We employ approximately 8,700 people
- We are part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries