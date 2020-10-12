Introducing
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Group

About Us


LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group is a portfolio of brands that span multiple industries providing customers with innovative technologies, information-based analytics and decision tools and data services. Our brands provide market-specific solutions that help our customers solve problems, make better decisions, stay compliant, reduce risk and improve their operations.

  • Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA
  • Serving customers in more than 180 countries
  • We employ approximately 8,700 people
  • We are part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries

Our Purpose

We deliver enhanced value to our customers by leveraging the power of insight through data, advanced analytics, and innovative technologies that help them solve problems, make better decisions, and improve their operations.
Help individuals get fair prices on insurance and promote safe driving habits
Prevent identity theft and protect society from fraud
Provide intelligence services for commodities markets
Offer comprehensive and award-winning HR solutions
Power the future of travel
Revolutionize the agriculture and animal health industries
Find and locate missing children

We meet the needs of our customers every day and serve a variety of sectors including aviation, agriculture, chemical and energy, financial services, collections and payments, commercial property, corporations and non-profits, government and law enforcement agencies, healthcare, human resources, insurance and tax.


Our deep industry expertise is combined with vast data resources and advanced analytics to help customers find the answers they need. We help detect and prevent online fraud and money laundering and deliver actionable insights to insurance companies and healthcare networks. We provide digital tools that help airlines, agribusinesses and tax professionals improve their operations. We empower organizations to create purposeful workplaces, and we are the trusted source of market intelligence for real estate and the world of chemicals, energy and fertilizers.

Our Leadership

Learn MoreLearn More

Careers

Learn MoreLearn More

Corporate Responsibility

Learn MoreLearn More

Diversity & Inclusion

Learn MoreLearn More