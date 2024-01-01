LexisNexis® Risk Solutions provides customers with innovative technologies, information-based analytics, decisioning tools and data management services that help them solve problems, make better decisions, stay compliant, reduce risk and improve operations. Headquartered in metro-Atlanta, Georgia it operates within the Risk market segment of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
Our deep industry expertise is combined with vast data resources and advanced analytics to help customers find the answers they need. We help detect and prevent online fraud and money laundering and deliver actionable insights to insurance companies and healthcare networks. We provide digital tools that help airlines, and tax professionals improve their operations. We empower organizations to create purposeful workplaces, and we are the trusted source of market intelligence for the world of chemicals, energy and fertilizers.
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions is the trusted data analytics provider for organizations seeking actionable insights to manage risks, find opportunities and improve results. We deliver targeted solutions that empower well-informed decisions while upholding the highest standards for security and privacy, helping customers address a wide variety of business risk challenges:
By bringing clarity to information, we ultimately help make communities safer, insurance rates more accurate, commerce more transparent, processes more efficient and business decisions easier.
Our Vision, Mission, Essence and Promise serve as the foundation for what our company stands for how and we strive to create value for our customers. These core statements align with our company values, how we differentiate ourselves in the marketplace, and our higher corporate purpose.
“Our company has an incredible sense of purpose. From preventing identity fraud to lowering medical costs and connecting patients with the right providers; from helping disadvantaged families get credit approval to keeping the world safer from criminals and terrorists; from helping 70% of American drivers get cheaper insurance to helping find and rescue
hundreds of missing/abducted children — at LexisNexis Risk Solutions,
what we do is important and what we do matters.”
— Mark Kelsey, CEO LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
At LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, we believe in using data for good to solve problems and make a positive impact
on people, industry and society. We deliver enhanced value to our customers by leveraging the power of insight
through data, advanced analytics, and innovative technologies to help them solve problems, make better
decisions, and improve operations.
We believe that our people are our most valuable asset and drive the innovation that fuels our success. With about 10,000 employees in locations around the world, we embrace a diverse and inclusive workforce with a value system to support it.
As a company with customers all over the world, we truly value diversity and believe that an inclusive environment is essential for nurturing big ideas and developing industry-changing innovation. Our corporate value system provides employees the freedom to drive change, the trust to find their own path, and the space to explore more. We are committed to supporting a high-performing and diverse workforce that mirrors the markets we serve. We believe in celebrating our uniqueness and advocate for inclusion for all employees, striving to be a great place to work.
Innovative & Enterprising
We believe in creating a culture that inspires great thinking, because great thinking leads to real innovation.
Collaborative & Community Focused
We are committed to collaboration and partnership across our teams, and positively impacting our communities and society as a whole.
Ambitious & Adaptable
We are a high energy, fast-moving, decisive organization with a strong propensity for action that can quickly adapt to provide outstanding results.
Respectful & Inclusive
We believe in fostering a respectful and inclusive work environment where our people feel appreciated, supported and inspired.
Flexible & Supportive
We cultivate a work environment that contributes to a positive work/ life balance through flexible work models and supportive programs.
Our corporate initiatives support our efforts for both the greater good down to the employee level. Whether it is our D&I programming or Living Well for employees, or our sustainability programs and carbon reduction standards, or providing technology to help find missing children, the goal is to keep the well-being of our employees, customers, and communities in mind.
In a world of growing data, the protection of privacy and responsible data use are paramount.
Our products and services are designed to reduce fraud, mitigate risk, make society safer
and — most importantly — safeguard private data. At LexisNexis Risk Solutions,
our commitment to responsible data stewardship is just one way we can make the
world a safer place.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a global business organization that provides a range of services including solutions used to prevent and investigate identity theft and other crimes and to manage risk in businesses. We offer these services, in part, by collecting and using data about consumers from public records and other sources.
We devote enormous resources and time to protecting consumers' privacy and their personal information. The importance of protecting consumer privacy and personal information is one our fundamental beliefs. It has driven and will continue to drive enhancements in how we secure information, protect privacy and provide solutions that benefit our customers and consumers, communities, and society at large. This belief also fuels our work with non-profit, health care, law enforcement, and other organizations that use our solutions to help safeguard vulnerable populations and bring home missing children.
As a trusted provider of information solutions, together with our parent company, RELX, LexisNexis Risk Solutions places great value on the proper handling of personal information. These nine Privacy Principles guide our approach to data protection and privacy across the organization.